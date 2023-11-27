Sign up
Previous
Photo 666
Hiding in Plain Sight
Now that the cold weather has arrived the deer are out in plain sight....probably because all the people went home!!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
george wyth state park
LManning (Laura)
Oh gosh what a sweetheart! That pose is runway-worthy.
November 28th, 2023
