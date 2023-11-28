Sign up
On My Way Out
The light was fading fast but just as I was about to drive out of the park I was fortunate enough to catch this light show over the lake. Sadly the last light is around 5pm these days.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
2
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
sunset
,
landscape
,
lake
,
george wyth state park
Mark St Clair
ace
Very pretty
November 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
A magnificent capture of this magical scene, simply picture perfect!
November 29th, 2023
