On My Way Out by bluemoon
Photo 668

On My Way Out

The light was fading fast but just as I was about to drive out of the park I was fortunate enough to catch this light show over the lake. Sadly the last light is around 5pm these days.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Very pretty
November 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
A magnificent capture of this magical scene, simply picture perfect!
November 29th, 2023  
