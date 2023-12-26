Previous
Juvenile by bluemoon
Photo 699

Juvenile

From what I can tell this juvenile Bald Eagle is probably 2 - 2 1/2 years old but the white flecking on the chest evidently varies so it's just an educated guess.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Diana ace
Terrific capture with those outstretched wings and beautiful markings.
December 27th, 2023  
