Previous
Photo 699
Juvenile
From what I can tell this juvenile Bald Eagle is probably 2 - 2 1/2 years old but the white flecking on the chest evidently varies so it's just an educated guess.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
26th December 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
juvenile
,
bif
Diana
ace
Terrific capture with those outstretched wings and beautiful markings.
December 27th, 2023
