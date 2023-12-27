Previous
Damp and Dreary by bluemoon
Photo 700

Damp and Dreary

I would almost (not quite) prefer snow to this kind of dismal overcast weather.
27th December 2023

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
@bluemoon
191% complete

Dorothy ace
Here too, chance of snow tomorrow.
December 28th, 2023  
