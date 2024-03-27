Previous
Cooper's Hawk by bluemoon
Photo 760

Cooper's Hawk

Been away due to a multitude of things going wrong...computer issues, transmission in my truck and my Doodle dog was a very sick boy. Hopefully I'll have a new computer soon and April will be nothing but smooth sailing! :)
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise