Previous
Photo 853
Motionless
He knew I was watching him and he just froze in that position until I slowly backed up out of sight! I guess he thought if he didn't move I couldn't see him!
I was beginning to think I'd never see Herons again but once they showed up a week or so ago, I now see them frequently.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
365
365
NIKON Z 9
NIKON Z 9
Taken
6th August 2024 1:54pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great blue heron
,
heron"
,
george wyth state park
amyK
ace
Love the pose
August 7th, 2024
