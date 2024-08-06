Previous
Motionless by bluemoon
Photo 853

Motionless

He knew I was watching him and he just froze in that position until I slowly backed up out of sight! I guess he thought if he didn't move I couldn't see him!

I was beginning to think I'd never see Herons again but once they showed up a week or so ago, I now see them frequently.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

amyK ace
Love the pose
August 7th, 2024  
