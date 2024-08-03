Sign up
Photo 852
In the Distance!
...they got rain over there but we didn't get a single drop!
Leftover from a couple days ago.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
rain
,
cornfield
,
thunderstorm
amyK
ace
Nice capture of the distant rain and great tones
August 4th, 2024
