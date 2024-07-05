Previous
Use DoF to create negative space. by bobby5722
2 / 365

Use DoF to create negative space.

By using wide aperture and getting close to the subject you can effectively focus out the background into negative space.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise