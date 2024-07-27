Sign up
19 / 365
Red Squirrel.
Photographed at Bregagh Wood, Cushendun, Co. Antrim. Really enjoy photographing these squirrels, always up to some sort of antics.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
19
photos
3
followers
4
following
Tags
squirrels
,
redsquirrel
,
theme-july2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
Would be a very good shot or this month's theme "animals" if interested tag it " theme-july2024 " Here is the link to the original challenge post:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49484/july's-monthly-theme-animal(s)-vote-for-june's-6-top-finalists
July 27th, 2024
