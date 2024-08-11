Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Triumph 1200 Bobber
Friend took this on his phone. I processed it in LR etc. Not my photo as such but going to do a shoot on it in the next few weeks. Real beauty with tons of details to image.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
1
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
22
photos
5
followers
7
following
6% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
motorcycle
,
triumph
,
bobber
Wendy
ace
Sweet. easy fav.
August 11th, 2024
