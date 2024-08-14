Sign up
Golden summer.
A field of ripening grain at Moira Park, Co. Down. A rare beautiful summer day.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
14th August 2024 9:17am
countdown
moira
moirapark
