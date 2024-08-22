Previous
Timepiece by bobby5722
25 / 365

Timepiece

A focus stack of my grand fathers pocket watch. Enables super depth of field.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
