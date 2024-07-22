Previous
Fairhead. by bobby5722
Fairhead.

Fair head, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland this afternoon. Beautiful colours and clouds. Three shot piano to get all in.
22nd July 2024

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
