176 / 365
Beanie Boo
Our next litter of kittens are ready to go. I love how big this guys eyes look in this photo. Too funny.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Michelle Renee
ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
Album
365
Taken
19th December 2019 12:15pm
cat
,
kitten
,
munchkin
,
boo”
,
“beanie
Vera
ace
Aww..... I want to take him with those eyes.
December 29th, 2019
