A Little Help Please?
I'm sure his intentions were good... :)
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Michelle Renee
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
cat
cleaning
fish tank
poutine
munchkin
Kathy A
Of course 🤣
December 31st, 2019
