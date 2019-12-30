Previous
Next
A Little Help Please? by bokehdot
177 / 365

A Little Help Please?

I'm sure his intentions were good... :)
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Michelle Renee

ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Of course 🤣
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise