Awesome Things Can Happen If You Choose Not To Be A MISERABLE COW! by bokehdot
183 / 365

Awesome Things Can Happen If You Choose Not To Be A MISERABLE COW!

Words to live by for 2020. Happy Epiphany everyone! May you be able to see the work of God in your natural everyday life this year. :)
5th January 2020

Michelle Renee

ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre
Thank you for the wise words, a smile from the picture and wishing you the same in seeing God in the everyday throughout 2020!
January 6th, 2020  
Peter Dulis
LoL - some people can’t help themselves
January 6th, 2020  
Wendy
Love the reminder - (I'm a school bus driver so I can be miserable at times - lol!!)
The lighting here is marvelous love how it rims the cows. Your exposure is marvelous to get the eyes on their black faces.
Well done and A FAV!
January 6th, 2020  
