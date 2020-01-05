Sign up
Awesome Things Can Happen If You Choose Not To Be A MISERABLE COW!
Words to live by for 2020. Happy Epiphany everyone! May you be able to see the work of God in your natural everyday life this year. :)
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Michelle Renee
ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
184
photos
69
followers
81
following
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Tags
backlit
,
joy
,
cow
,
epiphany
,
2020
,
jan20words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Thank you for the wise words, a smile from the picture and wishing you the same in seeing God in the everyday throughout 2020!
January 6th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
LoL - some people can’t help themselves
January 6th, 2020
Wendy
ace
Love the reminder - (I'm a school bus driver so I can be miserable at times - lol!!)
The lighting here is marvelous love how it rims the cows. Your exposure is marvelous to get the eyes on their black faces.
Well done and A FAV!
January 6th, 2020
