Photo 2195
0104-F6610
Protecting the environment is our heart.
Unfortunately, not everyone thinks so. This is not a factory chimney, but a small ground floor house where they are willing to burn all combustible materials.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2197
photos
33
followers
33
following
