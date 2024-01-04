Previous
0104-F6610 by borof
Photo 2195

0104-F6610

Protecting the environment is our heart.
Unfortunately, not everyone thinks so. This is not a factory chimney, but a small ground floor house where they are willing to burn all combustible materials.
4th January 2024

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
