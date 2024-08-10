Pink shoes

W and E emerge as husband and wife to cheers and confetti.
Well the folk festival may be over but we're still running ragged. Alarm went off at 6am so we could get up, packed and tidied to leave the rented house at 8. Dave went and picked up the car and we set off on time miraculously.
Still a long journey of 5 hours and we walked in our door at 1, with an hour to spruce up and pick up the luggage for our weekend of weddings.
Really tight turnaround but we were at the venue in good time. Lovely ceremony with excellent offbeat music choices and an entertaining celebrant. Photos taken on the striking staircase before the couple emerged.
We weren't able to stay for the party as we had to get to wedding no 2 in York. Grabbed a quick late lunch and champagne to toast the couple in Searcys. Entertainingly we found L, P and H on the champagne terrace outside.
Our train left King's Cross 5 mins late - overhead line issues that had cancelled other trains, so we were lucky. Arrived and got a cab to the guesthouse to check in. The wedding family were still out so we joined them for a quick drink at the beautifully situated York Minster Refectory.
Wandered back slowly enjoying the beautiful York ambience - found the birthplaces of both WH Auden and Guy Fawkes.