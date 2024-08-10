Previous
York Minster Refectory by boxplayer
Photo 2200

York Minster Refectory

A quick drink here with the wedding family after we'd checked into our hotel.

Pink shoes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-10

10 August 2024
York, North Yorkshire
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
602% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise