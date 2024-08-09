Sign up
Photo 2199
Torches on the beach
Getting ready to dunk torches in the sea after the procession, to mark the end of Sidmouth Folk Festival.
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8269
photos
178
followers
206
following
Tags
beach
,
torch
,
sidmouth
,
procession
,
torches
,
folk festival
Carole Sandford
What a brilliant sight!
August 10th, 2024
