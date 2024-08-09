Sea horse lanterns in the torch light procession to mark the end of Sidmouth Folk Festival.
Last day of the festival is always sad. Started the day with a concert featuring rising young stars Arthur Coates & Kerran Cotterell and a capella trio Arbrevyn.
Went biscuit and sweet shopping after seeking treats to bring back to work and mum before a crab sandwich and whelks lunch at the fish stall. Grabbed a beer while waiting for the queue for the Chris Wood and Andy Cutting concert to start forming. I despondently listened to a man waxing lyrical about Reform UK and more or less putting forward similar points to that peer going on about Muslim radicals taking over using the womb.
Chris and Andy concert was superb if slightly shambolic at times and Chris had managed to insult the whole audience within 5 minutes.
Dave rustled up supper of scrambled eggs, kale, mushrooms and toast before a bal with Oscina. Didn't have much energy and knees and back were twingey after dancing on concrete yesterday.
Torchlight procession after with no owl this time, but a fabulous reindeer. Torches were dunked in the sea to mark the end of the festival and we were treated to a great fireworks display. A few tunes in the Radway after before returning home to a quiet house as everyone had retired early. Remained quiet as the noisy showering boys had left earlier.