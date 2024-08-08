Chris Wood and Andy Cutting

Reunite for a ceilidh at the Anchor Garden. A real treat.
Another busy day at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Enjoyed a concert with Jo Freya and friends in the Ham with highlights from a lot of the wide ranging musical work she's done over the years.
A few tunes in a good session at the Bedford (and complimentary cheesy chips) which I left after an hour or so to head to the Anchor for the Chris and Andy ceilidh. Still drizzling and terrible concrete ground but we had an amazing time helped by the great music and Pimm's. It was absolutely mobbed unsurprisingly but as we'd got there early, we found a good space to put our seats. Had a small set-to with someone who then came and tried to put their seats in front of ours. Danced a lot.
L and P and I went in search of food after - got myself a halloumi salad box which I took back to the house where we had cake and prosecco for P's birthday. Evening spent at the informal tribute to Jo May who died too young of cancer earlier this year. Songs, tunes, dances and an anecdotes.