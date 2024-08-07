Chat with sister S about mum issues and too much breakfast again before meeting Dave for the Blowzabella concert - excellent to listen to, not just dance to - and ably supported by James Delarre and Saul Rose. Their respective small children ran around entertainingly at the front.
I picked up more cheese after and had a few tunes in the Radway. Saw Dave again in the Ham for a bit of Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham but left early to have a look at the clandestine mazurka and chat to A.
Back to the Ham after for monkfish nuggets and chips (battered hake for Dave) from the fish stall. Huge wait but it was good and we took it back to the house to have with a cup of tea and bread and butter.
Briefly poked our heads into the bal for a few scandi dances before going to the rugby club where I did an English tunes with energy workshop with Nick Goode - excellent tune Burlington Quay. Found Dave upstairs for a few last tunes.
He went home and I found more tunes at the Radway before returning to eat more nibbles. HMs returned late from the LNE and I had to bang on the bathroom door after G had been in there for 20 mins. Not a great night's sleep.