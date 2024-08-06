The Sid meets the sea

Queuing for the Spooky Men's Chorale by the river that gives Sidmouth its name. A better day full of good things that did take my mind off not so good things.
Up to breakfast in good time so could meet my band mates at the Anchor Garden for our lunchtime ceilidh. Sorted myself out with a bar stool height chair so I could be at the same level as most of the others standing.
It went very well with PQ adding drumming for a good rhythm section. Plenty of tunes I knew well enough as well as some I had to busk. The floor was full and people seemed to have a great time. Dave came and lots of friends appeared at various points.
Rushed to the Ham after to join the long queue for the Spooky Men's Chorale. Excellent show - laughter and tears - and better for being closer to the stage and support from Janice Burns and Jon Doran. Everyone up and dancing at the end. Barry joined us as well as Sara. C and S also turned up and sat in front of us.
Grabbed a veggie burger and chocolate and banana crepe for supper - the start of an evening and night of overeating! Went back to the house for an hour to relax and ended up falling asleep and almost being late for our meetup with Anna giving us a lift to the Bulverton. Rushed to her place (palatial hipster pad the other side of the ford) and drove up with C and S also.
Superb evening with Blowzabella - a lot of people initially wanted to stand and watch at the front but eventually everyone got drawn into the organised chaos of joining in the dances.
At the break, Dave and I shared an Indian snack trio.Oyster Ceilidh Band were fun after with Chris Wood and Simon Care guesting.
We stayed for a while but left with Anna before the end. Stopped at Anna's for nibbles then had more with L and P at ours. Late night.