Advanced workshop

Diatonic button accordion workshop with Saul Rose.
Lie-in and toasty breakfast before I popped into the Anchor Garden to see a little of the Cock and Bull Band. Cooler and fresher today with a little drizzle later. Practice after and Ross joined us.
Walked to the advanced accordion workshop after via a few tunes at the Radway. Fun enough workshop with a lot of others cramming in, learning Serpentiner och Konfetti and scales on the left hand.
The HMs did supper of sausage and mash after and we had an entertaining moment when P tried to open the prosecco for their anniversary to find they'd left it in the freezer too long and it sort of erupted and was half frozen.
Others went to Granny's Attic but Dave and I stayed at the sessions in the rugby club. Should have gone to the LNE with the Melrose Quintet but we were both so tired and couldn't be bothered with the bus. It was the best thing ever from reports - as I would have expected. Instead we went home for snacks where I had a bit of a meltdown. Finding I really can't enjoy myself as I should, worrying about family shit.