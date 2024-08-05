Previous
Frozen prosecco by boxplayer
Frozen prosecco

Having been left in the freezer too long, it was hard to squeeze much out from the bottle for L and P's anniversary.

5 August 2024
Sidmouth, Devon
Boxplayer

Casablanca ace
LOL! Glad you got enough out
August 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Trusting the chilled prosecco was delightful.
August 6th, 2024  
