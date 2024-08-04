Sign up
Photo 2194
Power cut
The Old Swan Band play on through a power cut, lit by phone torches.
Fish
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-04
4 August 2024
Sidmouth, Devon
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8258
photos
178
followers
206
following
601% complete
7
1
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
4th August 2024 9:28pm
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
saxophone
,
fiddle
,
fiddles
,
fiddlers
,
folk festival
,
old swan band
Susan Wakely
ace
Good for them. I bet it added to the atmosphere.
August 5th, 2024
