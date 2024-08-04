The usual slightly interrupted night as the HMs returned in the early hours from the LNE and had their showers.
Dave boiled eggs for breakfast also doing omelettes for F and L. I went off to the Kennaway cellar to see Cohen Braithwaite Kilcoyne and the Grace Smith Trio meeting Anna and Claire there for good seats. More rousing entertainment from Cohen and beautiful instrumental music from the trio.
Practice time after - really can't play even the tunes I know up to speed. Felt a bit at a loss after and wandered to the fish stall for whelks. Feeling a bit mournful, I phoned Dave to meet up and was disconcerted to find he was scoffing noodles when we'd planned to eat later. The signal's so bad he had heard me say I was getting seafood but not the bit about a snack of whelks.
Met him at the Blackmore Gardens and we decided to have a cream tea. The Chattery had run out of scones so we went to my favourite courtyard tea room Selley's where I had a delicious huge cheese sandwich as well as a scone.
Rested at the house after before the Old Swan Band ceilidh, augmented by guests as some of the band hadn't been able to make it. Great dance tunes and the band soldiered on through the power cut that hit half way, playing and calling by phone light. John from the band also took ill towards the end which was concerning but hoping it wasn't serious.
Popped into the Radway for a few tunes after before snacks at the house. Hadn't even got to sleep before the HMs returned with their noisy showers.