View from the stage by boxplayer
View from the stage

Playing in our workshop ceilidh band for the lunchtime Anchor Garden ceilidh with ace caller Nick Walden.

The Sid meets the sea https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-06
Video of the waltzing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-08-06

6 August 2024
Sidmouth, Devon
6 August 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
601% complete

Babs ace
Looks like a popular event
August 7th, 2024  
