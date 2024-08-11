Previous
Flowers on the cake by boxplayer
Photo 2201

Flowers on the cake

Real flowers pressed on to the cake by the bride on the morning of the wedding.

Confetti https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-11

11 August 2024
York, North Yorkshire
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a beautiful cake
August 12th, 2024  
Brian ace
Delightful
August 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great looking cake.
August 12th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
So imaginative
August 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a super idea
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise