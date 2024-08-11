Sign up
Photo 2201
Flowers on the cake
Real flowers pressed on to the cake by the bride on the morning of the wedding.
Confetti
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-11
11 August 2024
York, North Yorkshire
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Tags
flower
flowers
cake
wedding
wedding cake
Annie D
ace
what a beautiful cake
August 12th, 2024
Brian
ace
Delightful
August 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great looking cake.
August 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
So imaginative
August 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a super idea
August 12th, 2024
