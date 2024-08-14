Previous
Champagne in Balthazar by boxplayer
Photo 2202

Champagne in Balthazar

Needed a treat.

Coliseum https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-14

14 August 2024
Covent Garden WC2
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Cheers!
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise