Coliseum by boxplayer
227 / 365

Coliseum

Here to see Spirited Away, a birthday present I got earlier in the year for Dave.

Slept in late, rather fitful and fretful with strange dreams. Made my way over to mum's with her shopping and to be with her when the Finnish bank phoned to check she was ok with the proceedings. Couldn't believe it would all go to plan.

But it did, mum took the short straightforward call no problem and it was all sorted. Big thanks to cousin K who's gone above and beyond to help with this.

Made my way to Leicester Square after and found lunch in La Roche next to the Coliseum - lovely independent place - salmon tart and salad.

Dave arrived just gone 2 and we went in. Absolute bedlam inside with people queuing for merch. Show was astoundingly good of course - in Japanese with surtitles based on the Miyazaki film. Brilliant acting, choreography, puppetry and a live orchestra.

Went to Balthazar after for a treat dinner - glass of champagne, oysters, snails and sole goujons with fries. Dave went with the prix fixe. Love this place - always reminds me of our favourite Parisian bistros. But alas without the impeccably organised service. Tonight was fairly typical - order not taken promptly, things forgotten and an error on the bill. Still good though.

Home now exhausted.

Champagne in Balthazar https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-14

14 August 2024
Covent Garden WC2
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Casablanca ace
Fabulous shot of the interior. Such a grand old lady of London theatres.
August 14th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A beautiful space
August 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
August 14th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
August 14th, 2024  
