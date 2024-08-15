Flowering

Our little spiky succulent has flowered. It obviously thrives on neglect.



Into the office for the morning mainly because I had a hair appointment. Totally exhausted - hot still but mainly because what must have been water engineers were working on and off at a hydrant opposite the house from about 2 in the morning till 4. I eventually had to shut the window.



After haircut, went home to work from there so I could be home for the zoom chat with sisters.



The usual initial issues trying to connect, get the sound working etc but we eventually managed to talk through some of the issues and assign tasks.



Pizza time now and hopefully a better night's sleep.



Walthamstow E17