Flowering by boxplayer
228 / 365

Flowering

Our little spiky succulent has flowered. It obviously thrives on neglect.

Into the office for the morning mainly because I had a hair appointment. Totally exhausted - hot still but mainly because what must have been water engineers were working on and off at a hydrant opposite the house from about 2 in the morning till 4. I eventually had to shut the window.

After haircut, went home to work from there so I could be home for the zoom chat with sisters.

The usual initial issues trying to connect, get the sound working etc but we eventually managed to talk through some of the issues and assign tasks.

Pizza time now and hopefully a better night's sleep.

15 August 2024
Walthamstow E17
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
62% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Yay! I love it when that happens.
August 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A happy little succulent.
August 15th, 2024  
