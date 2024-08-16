Banksy in Walthamstow

Finally got to see our new street art, lots of people taking photos as I cycled past on the way to the shop. It's now been covered in perspex to deter other graffiti-ists.
An even worse night's sleep - didn't think it was possible. But I awoke at 2.40 and didn't go back to sleep at all. Not really fretting at least, but a super-active brain - probably after the family meeting and also an irritating day at work.
Gave up at 5.30 and showered, logging in at 6. Worked till 3, popping out at lunchtime for a trip to the International Supermarket and a fig and cashew ciabatta in a new artisan bakery, ridiculously called Beaten By A Whisker. Why does everything have to be so ginormous these days, just wanted a sandwich.
Sister T arrived later and we sat outside with wine and I got ready snacks, prosecco in the fridge and more chairs outside for F and P visiting.
They arrived and we sat outside for a while before I cycled to the chippie (not the one in the picture as it's closed for the summer) for fish and chips all round. Stayed outside as it remained mild eating more - fruit, chocolate, cheese.