Banksy in Walthamstow by boxplayer
229 / 365

Banksy in Walthamstow

Finally got to see our new street art, lots of people taking photos as I cycled past on the way to the shop. It's now been covered in perspex to deter other graffiti-ists.

An even worse night's sleep - didn't think it was possible. But I awoke at 2.40 and didn't go back to sleep at all. Not really fretting at least, but a super-active brain - probably after the family meeting and also an irritating day at work.

Gave up at 5.30 and showered, logging in at 6. Worked till 3, popping out at lunchtime for a trip to the International Supermarket and a fig and cashew ciabatta in a new artisan bakery, ridiculously called Beaten By A Whisker. Why does everything have to be so ginormous these days, just wanted a sandwich.

Sister T arrived later and we sat outside with wine and I got ready snacks, prosecco in the fridge and more chairs outside for F and P visiting.

They arrived and we sat outside for a while before I cycled to the chippie (not the one in the picture as it's closed for the summer) for fish and chips all round. Stayed outside as it remained mild eating more - fruit, chocolate, cheese.

Chip butty https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-16

16 August 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
I like that the wallart interacts with the sign.
August 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I also like how it interacts with the sign
August 17th, 2024  
