Doves

A new peace mural in the neighbourhood. It had Save Gaza on the side.



Lovely warm day with lots of sunshine. Breakfast outside and a bit of reading. Later I cycled to Chingford as I'd discovered a mobility shop there. They had a range of equipment and transit wheelchairs - will look at ordering one next week for mum.



Stopped for a salmon bagel and tea in a local cafe before cycling home where I spent most of the afternoon trying to make an dent in all the photos I need to back up.



17 August 2024

Walthamstow E17