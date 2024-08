Orange berries

Pyrancantha I think - on Walthamstow marshes.Another warm sunny day. Sister T went off to see mum who wasn't feeling up to going out but she got her some shopping in and had lunch.I cycled round the marshes bringing back Magnums for everyone, returning to sit in the garden and do more photo backing up.Harvestman https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-18 18 August 2024Walthamstow E17