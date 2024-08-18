Previous
Orange berries
Orange berries

Pyrancantha I think - on Walthamstow marshes.

Another warm sunny day. Sister T went off to see mum who wasn't feeling up to going out but she got her some shopping in and had lunch.

I cycled round the marshes bringing back Magnums for everyone, returning to sit in the garden and do more photo backing up.

Harvestman https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-18

18 August 2024
Walthamstow E17
Carole Sandford ace
These are pretty! That’s quite a display!
August 18th, 2024  
