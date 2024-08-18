Previous
Harvestman by boxplayer
Harvestman

Lots of these running around on the patio. Saw one yesterday carrying a little scrap so I threw bits of tiny chip down and it definitely came and had a chew.

Orange berries https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-18

18 August 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Karen ace
Neat spider - what long legs! Interesting colouring, looks good on that textured surface.
August 18th, 2024  
