Hydrangea by boxplayer
233 / 365

Hydrangea

In a courtyard garden on the way into work.

Some morning hiccups.

Picked up a message from sister T to say she'd left yesterday with the keys to mum's flat in her pocket. She's going to get them cut so she's got a copy then post the originals back to us.

And arriving at Blackhorse Road, found that the Victoria line was suspended - sadly because of someone on the line - between Seven Sisters and Victoria. Had to make a slow journey in via train from Tottenham Hale to Liverpool Street and Circle line to St James's Park.

Choir started up again at lunchtime though doing lighter pop pieces which I'm never keen on.

Home for tuna pasta and the last episode of US Ghosts series 3.

20 August 2024
Westminster SW1
20th August 2024

Photo Details

