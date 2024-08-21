Or Big Ben as it's commonly known. Big Ben is actually the name of the bell - the clock tower is known as the Elizabeth Tower, so named in 2012. A real treat today - we went on a tour and climbed to the top.
Got there well in time after harrying Dave out of the door so was in and out of security with plenty of time to look around the medieval Westminster Hall and its amazing hammerbeam roof and also the Victorian St Stephen's Hall.
The tour involved climbing 300+ steps stopping every now and then for historical info from the guide. Hearing the bongs from inside the staircase was very evocative. We stopped at the mechanism room to look at the huge clock workings - the pendulum swinging, the cogs and wheels and also the marks on the floor when metal fatigue caused parts to break and fly all over breaking the clock in 1976.
We eventually made it to the belfry to see Big Ben itself and its accompanying bells that make the distinctive chimes and bongs. We looked at the amazing views and put our ear plugs in ready for the 1pm chimes and bong. Incredibly loud even with the ear plugs in. I was also astonished to learn that the bongs you hear on the BBC are actually live and broadcast from microphones in the belfry - I'd always thought it was a recording.
Such a good tour - we bought the little book as phones were strictly forbidden and stashed away in lockers before we ascended.
After looking for somewhere for lunch, I was thinking of a local cafe for a quick bite but Dave asked where that posh Indian was and we ended up in the Cinnamon Club for their set menu. Fabulously tasty flavoursome food - 3 courses and bread and chutneys too.
Stuffed making our way home after. Mum had a good day out too - going with her pensioners' action group on a coach trip to the William Morris Gallery of all places.