A glass of wine with the shopping order by boxplayer
A glass of wine with the shopping order

Always helps. Worked from home, weather rather dull now and cooler. Some hurricane or other bringing very wet weather to other parts but think we're avoiding the worst.

22 August 2024
Walthamstow E17
22nd August 2024

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Dave ace
Wine never hurts
August 22nd, 2024  
