235 / 365
A glass of wine with the shopping order
Always helps. Worked from home, weather rather dull now and cooler. Some hurricane or other bringing very wet weather to other parts but think we're avoiding the worst.
22 August 2024
Walthamstow E17
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8288
photos
177
followers
205
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
22nd August 2024 7:30pm
wine
,
glass
,
drink
,
red wine
,
tablet
Dave
ace
Wine never hurts
August 22nd, 2024
