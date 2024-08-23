First session

In the beer tent at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with weekend photos.
Early wake-up call to finish packing, get breakfast and load the car. Still left later than planned to first drop off provisions for mum.
Drive to Shrewsbury was a bit sticky but not the end of the world and we had a break at the rather small and crowded Telford services so we could arrive at our house dead on 4.
All got a bit tricky with terrible roadworks in Shrewsbury and we couldn't get any parking outside the house, missed the turning to the roads we could park in and ended up back in the gridlock.
Eventually found parking 5 mins walk away. The cottage was tiny and basic but a brilliant location. Bedroom tiny with a soft bed and seriously creaky stairs in the hall.
I rushed to get ready as Dave wanted to do a whistle workshop. Drove on site so we could leave the car there and being later than last year, we were further down and I hadn't paid for parking as I hadn't noticed any info about it. Cue hissy fit number one.
Went to pick up our wristbands from inattentive volunteers and pay £8 each for a programme. Hissy fit no 2.
Dave went off to his workshop,. and I went to find the camping stall to buy a session stool but unlike last year they didn't have any, hissy fit no 3. So annoyed with the whole bring your own chair thing.
And I'd forgotten my boot socks so had to walk back to the house. By the time I'd bumped into H and M, I was seriously venting. M calmed me down by inviting me to her tent and giving me gin.
To beer tent where I found Anna, Sharon and Ian. Had a small session and prosecco and I was soon merry. Dave went along to an Irish workshop while we went off for food, finding the HMs and M again. Ok nachos and quesadillas.
Watched the Rosie Hood band in a cold Sabrina marquee. Anna got very cold and had trouble wheeling her accordions so went home after - in fact they made her drive out the back way adding 7 miles to her journey, she wasn't best pleased.
I stopped in the Berwick for half an hour of an English session before walking back along the quiet main road for tea and nibbles.
Brollies in the bar https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-23
