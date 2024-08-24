Playing for a contra dance. Catching up with photos from the weekend at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.
The bed in our accommodation wasn't as uncomfortable as I thought it would be though still too soft. The shower was great however and probably roomier than the rest of the place.
Walked to the site, getting caught in a shower and found ceilidh band mates C and R trying out violins at one of the instrument stalls. Grabbed a beer and a few tunes in the beer tent.
Made our way to the dance tent for our ceilidh performance. Backstage we found nibbles and drinks were brought for us. Playing for the was a lot of fun with Prue Reilly calling, a respectable number of dancers and some friends.
We had celebration drinks after at our teacher's camp, the sun now out.
Went to the food tent after for tunes with S, I and Anna and ate an unimpressive piri piri halloumi and chips.
The evening dance with Club Debris (contra) and Cri de Canard (European bal mainly French regional) was shit hot. I danced loads and felt completely broken after. The bands came together after to finish the dance with some joint numbers.
A rather painful walk to Pengwern after to catch Le Vent du Nord, and even more painful standing for what was a great gig. More painful walking back to get my box and on to the Berwick back room for a late session. Anna gave me a lift back at 1.30, home for tea and crisps.