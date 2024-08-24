Previous
Rag jacket by boxplayer
Photo 2207

Rag jacket

Worn by a member of Shropshire Bedlams border morris dancers with Handsworth traditional sword dancers in the background. Catching up with photos from the weekend at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

24 August 2024
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Boxplayer

Phil Howcroft ace
I like the DOF , interesting outfit
