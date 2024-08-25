Previous
Next
Dancers by boxplayer
Photo 2208

Dancers

Dancing at the afternoon bal with Tom Moore and Archie Churchill-Moss at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the weekend.

Tom Moore and Archie Churchill-Moss https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-25

25 August 2024
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
605% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Agnes ace
So cosy
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise