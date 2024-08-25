Tom Moore and Archie Churchill-Moss

Play for an afternoon bal at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the weekend.
After breakfast, a mainly English session to start the day - borrowed Dave's little stool so he had to sit on the floor. Popped into the dance tent for a little bit of the Oakstone Trio playing for a Playford dance followed by tea and cake.
An amazing bal after with Moore and Moss - fabulous long sets, and interesting rhythms. Danced madly again so feeling even more broken. Found most of the Oakstone Trio in a beer tent session after so joined.
Scampi and chips and a super chip butty with Dave in the food tent for supper before even more mad dancing at the ceilidh with Spiers and Boden. The dance tent was rather irritatingly full of spectators taking up space in their bring-your-own-chairs but there was still room to dance.
Berwick bar for a session till 3. Anna drove me home.