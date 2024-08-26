A lull in the session and the phones come out at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the weekend.
It was supposed to be better weather, but still cool to start though the sun started to emerge later in the afternoon. Another English session to start and I managed to snaffle a chair from the session leaders so Dave didn't have to sit on the floor.
To the dance tent for the last dance of the weekend with Delarre Delarre Rose. Nice easy dances but really aching now. Dave went off to sessions and Anna and I went on top of the cocktail bus and got a bottle of prosecco, inviting I and S up for another bottle and crisps.
Seriously squiffy by the time Dave arrived and we went to get food. An excellent mushroom pie and we then joined the bar session. Got a bit Irish at times. Went on to the Berwick session for the rest of the evening, again got a bit Irish-y at times but some good bits. Anna left to drive home. Dave and I walked back for nibbles just after 12.