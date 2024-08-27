Previous
Now that's what I call a fry-up by boxplayer
Now that's what I call a fry-up

At Victoria's Breakfast and Lunch Bar, tucked away on a light industrial estate on the outskirts of town - exactly what we were looking for having checked out of our accommodation with no breakfast.

Very tired this morning and gloomy to have to pack and leave. We somehow managed to wheel our luggage and food bags back down the alley to the festival site to pick up the car.

Picked up a message from work that a dreaded meeting tomorrow had been cancelled which made my day. As did finding Victoria's - superb veggie fry-up with toast and tea.

Drive home was an easy 3.5 hours, and after a changeable cool few days, it was of course now sunny and warm. Home to unpack and drink wine in the garden.

27 August 2024
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Judith Johnson ace
It looks delicious, and I like the thin china cups
August 27th, 2024  
BillyBoy
It all looks good.
August 27th, 2024  
