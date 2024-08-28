Previous
Golden rays by boxplayer
Golden rays

The sky this evening was gorgeous.

Unusually I was working today - Wednesday is usually my non-working day but I'd swapped it and taken yesterday as my non-working day as I'm running out of leave. Felt exhausted though and could barely drag myself out of bed before 8 this morning.

Dave made me bagels for breakfast which I ate outside in the warm and I emerged into the sunny garden at lunchtime too.

Finished work at 4.15 and we walked to our new cinema to see Despicable Me 4, the usual hoot. The pizzas at Yard Sale Pizza after were unimpressive however.

28 August 2024
Walthamstow E17
