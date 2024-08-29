Munich Cricket Club

A work lunch outing today to the Munich Cricket Club, a German-themed bar-restaurant. I've been before when they've had full on Bavarian nights with oompah bands and the works.



A bit more subdued today and it seemed quite quiet with a server who seemed less than enthusiastic. A slightly more jolly server took this photo for us.



Nice enough good value lunch menu though - an aubergine schnitzel and apple strudel along with a jager shot. Perfect for an afternoon of meetings.



Cooler today with pleasant sunshine.



Victoria SW1