Mural

A new local piece by Canadian street artist Aaron Li-Hill.



A Friday in the office on another fine day. Though woke up from sleep straight from a slightly disturbing dream where the uneasiness stayed with you for a while. But booked up for next year's folk festivals which helped chase off the jitters.



Came home via the chippy with fish and chips and we watched Psycho - a first time viewing for me of this iconic shocker.



30 August 2024

Walthamstow E17